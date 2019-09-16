Kobe Richardson Says The Crusher’s Club Helped Him Turn His Life Around

The Chicago teen who went viral two weeks ago when a photo of him having his hair cut is speaking out.

Kobe Richardson said the public got it wrong when they criticized Sally Hazelgrove – the woman pictured cutting his dreadlocks off – and her group, the Crusher’s Club, as well as the organization’s recent partnership with Jay Z and the NFL.

The 19-year-old said Hazelgrove, has been a godsend in his life and helped him recover after he was ambushed, shot 14 times and left for dead two years ago.

