Guess How Much Amber Rose’s Baby Daddy AE Dropped On His Dazzling Diamond Grill?

Amber Rose’s Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Spent $250K On White Gold And Diamond Crowns

Amber Rose’s boyfriend and baby fava Alexander Edwards has a quarter million dollar smile LITERALLY. The record exec posted his gleaming diamond and white gold smile on Instagram Monday, revealing 20 sparkling individual crowns.

Edwards caption explained the move to potential naysayers:

PERMANENT. 20 individual teeth. white gold. VVS1 diamonds. GIA certified. I put a Bentley in my mouth. (No 40k rap cap).. Big love to @drkevinsands! who brought my 15 year vision to life. U da 🐐! Big love 2 @vawn27 who we commissioned to do the jewelry. U an angel! 😇Growing up in the town (Oakland, ca) grills r a big part of our culture. so this shit is in me. Not on me.

Fun fact: Gold is the best material for ur mouth. Better than porcelain.. & I can floss, & brush the same. & 4 any1 askin “what u goin do when u 50/60/70 yrs old?” Clearly Ima be shiiiinnin 💎✨ #OaklandsStatue #LastKingsRecords

Clearly!

Dr. Kevin Sands, the celebrity dentist responsible for placing Edwards’ crowns also counts Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner, Malika Haqq and Travis Scott as clients.

Unlike removable grills, Edwards individual crowns are permanent.

“Of course his teeth are still under there. Like with any crown or veneer, the tooth underneath needs to be reshaped to make room for the new veneer or crown,” Sands told Page Six Style exclusively. “Crowns and veneers are not reversible. If the patient ever wants to remove the crown or veneer, they would have to have it replaced with another crown or veneer.”

Edwards can still brush and floss normally but he likely will be adding a little extra shine with some diamond polish.

Amber’s loving the look too and may be even more excited than her man — considering she beat him to posting!

Ladies, is this gleaming grill a turn on or turn off for y’all?