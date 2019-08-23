Hello Summer: Amber Rose’s #DMXChallenge Reminded Us That She’s A Thicktastic Icon

- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose is one of the baddest in the game and has been for a decade now. She decided to remind everyone of that fact by posting a (sneakily hilarious) DMX Challenge video that you have to watch closely to get. Or you could just enjoy her banging bawdy. It’s a win/win.

So you know we had to give her the Hello Summer treatment, right? Right. Take a look at some of the looks Amber was showing in her video and how she has the internet going nuts.

Thick thighs save lives @fashionnova 😋

    Soccer mom ⚽️ @iconbtq

    BTS @gq ❤️

