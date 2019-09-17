Cha-Ching! Joanna Krupa & 31 Other Models Win $900K Lawsuit Against Swingers Club That Illegally Used Their Photos

32 Models Win $900K In Lawsuit Against ‘Miami Velvet’ Swingers Club

One Miami swingers club is nearly a million dollars poorer after a judge ruled it owed almost three dozen models some major COIN for using their photos to advertise sex parties.

Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa is among the 32 women who will be paid.

From Daily Mail:

“A Miami swingers club has been ordered to pay nearly $900,000 after it used photos of models clad in bikinis and lingerie without permission to advertise sex parties and partner-swapping. A jury in Florida federal court agreed Monday that Miami Velvet must pay a total of $892,500 to the 32 professional models whose images were used in the exclusive club’s fliers, social media accounts and on its website, according to the Miami Herald. Miami Velvet is one of the city’s most famous swingers clubs, and allows group sex to occur on its premises. Several of the models who featured in their ads are well known, including Joanna Krupa, who appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’.”

According to the site, Krupa was awarded $65,000 in the case.

“…while jurors sided with the models, the money awarded to them was far lower than the collective sum of $5.3million which the models were seeking,” Daily Mail continues. “The lawyer for Miami Velvet acknowledged that his clients were responsible for stealing the photographs but argued that the models were demanding too much money.”

While it isn’t the sum they were all looking for, Krupa has a baby on the way and an extra $65K can’t hurt!