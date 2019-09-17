Who’s Gonna Tell Her? Woman Who Posted $100K Bond for R. Kelly Wants Her Money Back Since He’s Been Indicted

Woman Who Posted R. Kelly’s Bond Wants Her Money Back

At the top of this year, Valencia Love posted R. Kelly’s $100,000 bond following his arrest on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Now, according to reports from Mitch Dudek of the Chicago Sun-Times, she’s looking to get her money back in light of the singer’s indictment.

*whispers* That’s not how this works, ma’am.

Judge now hearing from attorney representing Valencia Love, who met R Kelly on a Lake Michigan boat cruise and later posted 100k for his bond, buying his freedom until the he was arrested on federal charges — she wants her money back — Mitch Dudek (@mitchdudek) September 17, 2019

Love owns several restaurants, along with a Chicago-based childcare facility called the Lord and Child Christian Day Care. She claimed to be a “friend” of R. Kelly when she gave four installments of $25,000 in order to have him released from Cook County State jail only two nights after he turned himself in. She refused to divulge where the money for the disgraced singer’s bond came from, but claims Kelly would have been freed eventually, even without her help.

“Im not going to say it was my money or [Kelly’s] and he’s not broke,” she told Fox32 News’ Tia Ewing. She also added, “He’s my friend and I knew he needed help. He was going to get out regardless, I just went out there to help my friend.”

Once the public started to hear reports about her involvement in Kelly’s release, her restaurants started to suffer as patrons vowed to never take their business anywhere that has her name attached to it. Her diner, Love on the Blue, has been consumed with negative reviews but still appears to be open.

R. Kelly was indicted on July 11 on 18 counts, including child pornography production, obstruction of justice, and receipt of child pornography, by federal prosecutors in New York and Chicago.