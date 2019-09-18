Anti-Kanye Club: Taylor Swift Compares Her Relationship With Kanye To His Relationship With Drake

Taylor Swift Talks About Her Relationship With Kanye…Again

Taylor Swift is on the cover of Rolling Stone for the first time in 5 years, and throughout the article, she touches on all of the drama that’s happened between her and Kanye West throughout the years.

Going back to their first interaction–that infamous moment from the VMA’s in 2009–Taylor explains that she ended up seeking approval from Ye going forward.

“I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me—because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me,” she said. “When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here—I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.’ But that’s where I was . . . It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19.”

Swift then goes on to give her perspective on their supposed reconciliation when she presented Kanye with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. She claims to have written a speech for the presentation only to arrive at the VMAs ceremony and watch Kanye tell the audience that MTV got her to present the award solely for a ratings boost….is he wrong, tho?

That moment for Taylor is when she says she realized he West is “so two-faced” and goes on to compare her relationship to the rapper to the public feud between him and Drake.

“And then he literally did the same thing to Drake,” she said. “He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative shit all day, but it’s the same thing.”

Seems like this is a conversation Drake and Taylor have had before, eh?

You can check out Taylor Swift’s full cover story with Rolling Stone here.