A Pirate’s Life: Florida Man Known For Wearing Captain Jack Sparrow Costume Perishes Paddleboarding

Florida Man Called “Captain Jack Sparrow” Found Dead After Going Paddleboarding

This is so sad. The body of 43-year-old Joshua Grant Hensley was found by local marine officials on Monday, days after he was last seen heading out on Crystal River on his paddleboard. Hensley was often referred to as “Captain Jack Sparrow” by locals because he enjoyed dressing up like Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean character. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office shared the news via Facebook:

The body of 43 year old Joshua Hensley was recovered by Marine Unit Deputies in the waters of Kings Bay in Crystal River.The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident, and we will provide more information as it becomes available. We offer our deepest condolences to Joshua’s family and friends in this difficult time. “Captain Jack” was a beloved figure in the community and will be missed.

A Crystal River native, Hensley owned his own paddleboarding company called Big Foot Paddle Boards. He was last seen by Hunter Springs Park Rangers around 6:30 pm Saturday, when authorities believe Hensley was heading to Shell Island to watch the sunset. They have yet to find any evidence that he ever made it there.

A spokesperson for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said park rangers decided to contact the sheriff’s office Sunday evening after noticing Hensley’s car was still parked in the Hunter Springs parking lot from the night before. Monday morning the Citrus Sheriff’s Office posted a missing persons alert on Facebook about Hensley’s disappearance, however the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Aviation and Marine Units searched the waters for Hensley and revealed just three hours after their initial post that they had located his body in the waters of Kings Bay.

Hensley’s paddleboard was also discovered on Monday in King’s Bay near Pete’s Pier.

Hensley’s final post on his company’s Facebook page, was captioned “ready to go have fun on the water” and featured a photo of himself in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume holding up his paddleboard.

According to People reports, a celebration of life for Hensley has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET, where Hensley’s loved ones plan to remember him “for the amazing man he was.”

“We will be encouraging everyone to come and tell their favorite stories of Josh, give hugs, and send little fiery boats out into the water he loved,” the Facebook event’s description reads. “We would appreciate if everyone would write a special message to Josh in your boats as well.”

This is incredibly sad. He seems to have been a wonderful person, judging by the many comments on his Facebook and locals who recall him being very kind to kids. Prayers up to his loved ones.