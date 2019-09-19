Michael B. Jordan’s Son Discovers Superpowers In Thrilling “Raising Dion” Trailer

“Raising Dion” Trailer

It’s been years in the making but Michael B. Jordan‘s passion project “Raising Dion” is FINALLY here and follows 8-year-old Dion (Ja’Siah Young) who develops mysterious, superhero-like abilities after the tragic death of his father (played by Michael B. Jordan).

After a few flare-ups, Dion’s mother ((Alisha Wainwright) must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter) to protect Dion from bad guys out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Peep the thrilling trailer below!

“Raising Dion” streams exclusively on Netflix October 4, 2019.