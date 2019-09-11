Megan Thee Stallion Sat Next To Michael B. Jordan At NYFW & Blew Up Twitter

Woooooow! Megan and Kyrie and MBJ next to each other!?!?!? 🚅🚅🚅 pic.twitter.com/ezgdgV39Ma — Calvin Ridley Hive (@Sammy_Socialite) September 11, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion Sat Next To MBJ At NYFW, Sparks Chaos

NYFW 2019 has been a star-studded spectacle that leveled-up when Megan Thee Stallion sat next to Michael B. Jordan at the Coach 1941 Fashion Show in a world-stopping moment that sent Twitter into a starry-eyed tizzy.

We can only imagine what the two stars chatted about with all eyes on their every move at the hot ticket event that stirred up all kinds of chitter-chatter across social media.

MEGAN AND MBJ HANGING OUT SHHSJSHSHSKSJSJ pic.twitter.com/wOOSuMj7WD — T (@stupidsagg) September 10, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg sitting next to MJB at NYFW on the flip.