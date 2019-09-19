Only The Real Can Relate: Lil Uzi Vert’s Everyday Essentials Include 2 Boxes Of Entenmann’s Little Bites & Some Cocoa Butter [Video]

Lil Uzi Vert’s Everyday Essentials Aren’t Like Most Other Rappers

If you’ve ever watched GQ‘s 10 Things series, you probably noticed that a lot of the rappers who partake are mostly attached to jewelry and other luxury goods as their everyday essentials. As for Lil Uzi Vert, he’s got his fair share of nice things, but some of the stuff he keeps by his side is just so damn normal it’s refreshing.

As he goes down the list of his essentials, Uzi mentions that he goes through two boxes of Entenmann’s Little Bites per day–and honestly, who can blame him? They only put like 5 little muffins in that bag and it’s never been enough.

Check out what else the rapper has in his bag at all times by checking out the full video down below: