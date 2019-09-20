DJ Envy And Wife Gia Suffer Miscarriage After Trying To Expand Their Family Of Seven

DJ Envy & Gia Talk Suffering Recent Miscarriage

Our thoughts are with the Casey family who courageously detailed losing a baby recently. On their podcast “The Casey Crew”, Dj Envy and wife Gia Casey revealed to listeners how trying to expand their family ended abruptly. Envy says they were so excited they had already picked out baby names. Unfortunately, Gia found out her baby had no heartbeat just before Envy’s birthday a few weeks ago.

The spouses already have 5 children, one who is already college-bound and the youngest being pre-school age.

On their podcast titled “We prayed & We prayed”, Envy opened up the conversation about their loss.

“If you follow us, you know Gia and I wanted a sixth baby. So we went through the process of trying, we did the fertility stuff, we found out when she was ovulating, I was trying to smash on that date. Usually, I touch Gia, she becomes pregnant- not a problem. Bang! 1, 2, 3! But for the sixth one, it was a little more difficult. So we tried the ovulation kit, and it didn’t work.”

Gia continues, expounding on their pregnancy process and ultimate loss.

“Gia: First, we tried ovulation kits – which we used in the past. And, like Raashaun said, the say I’m ovulating we go for it, and ended up pregnant. And that had always proved successful. We went through a drought where we tried that, and it wasn’t working…we decided we were going to get some help. First, we did an IUI – which is intrauterine insemination. That did not work. Then, we moved on to in vitro. We did one cycle of that, and ended up with a negative pregnancy result. Then, we did another round of in vitro.” “DJ Envy: And in vitro is expensive as a motherf*cker! I just wanna throw that out there! And our insurance didn’t cover it. After the IUI, the mock-trial, the two failed rounds of in vitro – we just kinda said, ‘Ehh, maybe this just isn’t for us. Maybe God has another plan.’ So, that very next month after the failed pregnancy test result…without trying, [we] wound up pregnant naturally. Which blew both of our minds!” “Gia: Yes, I was pregnant. And I regret to use the word, was. At about six weeks, when I went in for another ultrasound…there was no heartbeat. But, you don’t necessarily have to have a heartbeat at six weeks. But the baby was measuring about a week behind in size…[and] at the seventh week there must be a heartbeat…lo and behold, there was no heartbeat…I miscarried at the same point right before I got pregnant with Brooklyn, and that was really the reason I didn’t want to get pregnant on my own. That miscarriage made me fearful of going through several weeks of happiness and hope and prayers, and just being euphoric that you’ve achieved what you’ve wanted.”

You can listen to their entire podcast here. Their account comes at the 43-minute mark.