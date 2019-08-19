Twitter Gave DJ Envy A Waffle-Colored Whooping For Asking THIS Question About Yung Miami

Nobody is going to confuse DJ Envy with someone like Bryant Gumbel but nobody expected things to go THIS far left for the Breakfast Club host.

A clip from a Friday interview with Coach K and P from Quality Control Music has DJ Envy in a Triscuit-Complected corner he can’t spin his way out of. During the interview Envy asked the two men, who manage Yung Miami, what was more shocking: the rapper getting pregnant or the rapper GETTING HER WHOLE A$$ CAR SHOT UP?

It was one of the most bizarre questions ever asked in any interview we can ever think of. Look, we know that interviewing is difficult. It’s especially difficult to do live. But, man. This is pretty inexcusable.

Twitter absolutely noticed and had a LOT of thoughts. Take a look…