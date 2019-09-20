Body Looks Brazy: Kimbella Is Quietly Having One Of The Greatest Snapbacks After Delivering Her Dipset Seed
Kimbella Flaunts Her Post Baby Body
Kimbella has probably seen brighter days given the circumstances of her hubby being locked in the feds, but at least she looks great! The mother and reality actress gave birth to a baby boy just around 10 weeks ago and she’s already flaunting her snapped back body on social media.
Kim even found time to paint the town in this gunmetal bodycon dress during the VMAs recently. And no, her figure isn’t photoshop sorcery in case you’re skeptical.
Here’s a video of Kimbella flaunting her post-baby snapback body.
She looks good and ready for TV. Rumors are swirling that Kimbella will be returning to “Love and Hip Hop New York” this year alongside Yandy, Chrissy and Jim Jones. The wife will have plenty to cover on the show with all that is happening in her life: a new baby, a jailed spouse, and home foreclosure.
Meanwhile, Kimbella’s baby boy Santana is the perfect mix between her and her hubby.
Adorable! Hit the flip for more of Kimbella and her beautifully snatched mom bod.
Kimbella says she had a baby “then came back to f*ck sh*t up again” in this VMA look. But the glow up started way before this. More on the flip.
“Mother & Wife 🙌🏾😍😇🏆👌🏾 #VMAS2019“
Kimbella looks good at her baby’s check-up.
Kimbella looks good in her pencil skirt. Are you feeling this outfit?
