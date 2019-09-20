F**k 12: Bum A$$ Boston Bacon Boy Placed On Administrative Leave For Racist Tirade Toward High School Students

Boston Cop Put On Leave For Yelling Racist Slurs At High School Students

A bigoted Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he *allegedly* went on a racist rant against some local high school students in Hyde Park.

According to NBC Boston, the pork-based police officer responded to a noise complaint on September 13 at a McDonald’s when students reportedly would not leave the restaurant at the manager’s request.

Upon arrival, the officer forced the students to leave the McDonald’s then began to follow them to school while screaming racist slurs at them while physically pushing them down the street.

Police Commissioner William Gross and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins visited the school to get testimony from each of the students involved. The department then launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

The Boston P.D. tried to keep the officer’s identity on the low, but the newspaper outed him as 16-year veteran Joseph Lynch.

What an ironic last name…SMFH.