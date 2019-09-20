Starting An Empire: Taraji P. Henson On Her Iconic Character Cookie Taking Her Global [Video]

Taraji P. Henson Talks About Everything Her Empire Character Has Done For Her

Taraji P. Henson is one of the latest celebs to stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On Thursday night, the actress came through to discuss her role on Empire, how it’s changed her life, and how playing Cookie has taken her global–which she never thought was possible.

Check out her latest interview down below to hear just how much the show has done for her and what she plans on doing once it comes to an end: