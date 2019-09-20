Piping Hot White Folks Tea: Demi Moore Regrets Threesomes With Ashton Kutcher, Says He Used Them As An Excuse To Cheat … Allegedly

Demi Moore Says She Regrets Threesomes With Ex-Husband Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore is spilling ALL THE TEA in an upcoming book that details her ex-husband’s (alleged) affairs. Apparently, Ashton Kutcher cheated on Demi more than once, then used the fact they’d been having threesomes as an excuse. But there’s more, according to excerpts obtained by Radar Online.

On Ashton allegedly keeping her away from his Spread movie set:

Kutcher, now 41, began filming a sex-drenched movie called Spread with Jennifer Jason Leigh, and allegedly told his wife the gorgeous actress didn’t feel comfortable with Moore being on set. Moore later discovered Jason Leigh would have been fine with her coming to set. (She reportedly later dropped out of the film.) “The bottom line was that she wasn’t worried about me being on set, he was,” she wrote. “He wasn’t honest.”

On agreeing to threesomes:

When, Moore said, Kutcher later asked her to have a threesome, the star agreed for the wrong reasons. “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” she wrote, but said their two trysts with a third partner was a “mistake.”

On Ashton’s alleged affairs:

While working in New York film Another Happy Day in 2010, Moore said she saw media reports that claimed her husband had cheated with a 21-year-old woman in their home while she was out of town. She claimed he met the girl while bowling with Moore’s then young daughter Rumer, which she said felt like a “real f**k you” on top of the infidelity. Her husband wasn’t entirely apologetic for his horrific behavior, she said. “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore wrote, adding that he attempted to “deflect blame” in the situation. Though the couple had been having problems, she said, they were very much still together in 2011 when she learned from a Google alert that said Kutcher had cheated with a young woman at his friend Danny Masterson’s San Diego bachelor party on their sixth wedding anniversary weekend. “I felt sick to my stomach,” Moore wrote. “I knew she wasn’t lying.”

Ashton and Demi officially divorced in 2013 and Ashton went on to marry Mila Kunis, with whom he currently has two kids. Demi’s memoir Inside Out is due September 24.