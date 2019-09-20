Reel Rap: DaBaby Releases A Cinematic Visual For His Introspective “Intro”, Reveals Relationship With Family [Video]

DaBaby Releases Music Video For “Intro”

DaBaby was fun and games all spring and summer, but now the season is changing and so is the tone of his infectious music.

There’s no doubt that we’ve been thoroughly entertained by the Charlotte MC with his gravely voice, pocket-perfect flow, and comedic shenanigans, but outside of a few police reports and violent acts of self-defense we don’t know much about DaBaby.

That changes today as the man who proudly carries the last name Kirk pulls back the curtain to let us into his relationship with his family members now that he’s rich and famous.

DaBaby with the shenanigans captures attention but DaBaby with the vulnerability captures hearts.