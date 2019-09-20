Soul Sailin’ Through Sephora: Jhene Aiko Appears At NYC Store For Launch Of Vegan Beauty Line

Jhene Aiko x Kat Von D Beauty At NYC Sephora

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Kat Von D Beauty introduces True Portrait Foundation – the new formula, new packaging and new campaign is shaking things up for the brand’s first ever-medium coverage liquid-to-powder innovation. This fresh, unique formula and sexy packaging found its match with  singer, poet and all-around beauty – Jhené Aiko as the global campaign face.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Kat Von D Beauty for this launch and to be working with a brand that shares so many of my same passions. I love this foundation because it feels like I have nothing on – it’s like vegan silk! It’s the perfect all-day coverage with an airy lightweight finish whether I’m on-stage or at home,” says Jhené Aiko.

 

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation ($36) will be available on September 2, 2019 on Katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.com and on September 20, 2019 at Sephora stores and Sephora inside JCPenney.

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

The vegan makeup is made with love not animals – 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation is 100% vegan. Don’t miss your chance to try out this new product, let us know what ya think!

