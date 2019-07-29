So….Twenty88 Part 2, Or Nah? Big Sean Publicly Gushes Over His “Single Again” Singing Partner Jhené Aiko

Big Sean Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Tweet To Jhené Aiko

Big Sean….what’s good. Are you really “Single Again,” or nah?!

Earlier this week, Sean dropped his first song in what seems like forever. Seemingly confirming his widely-rumored about break-up with Jhené Aiko, the track was titled, “Single Again.” Just to make things more confusing, his ex-boo thang was featured on the single with him. Who hits up their ex to be on a song about how they’re back on the prowl?

While their little duet had people raising some eyebrows, the title of the song was enough confirmation that their seemingly turbulent relationship was over for good. But now, Big Sean is adding more fuel to the fire that there might still be some serious feelings there.

Jhené tweeted out a link to “Single Again” after it was released earlier this weekend. The next night, Big Sean decided to write a public thank you to Aiko for getting on the song.

“I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally,” the rapper wrote. “People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you.”

.@JheneAiko I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally. You amazing, talented, every song we do special to me! People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 29, 2019

Ahhh, public displays of affection. Much like the one Jhené sent Sean’s way in his comment section a couple months ago. Either they’re the most mature people on the planet, or there’s still some real feelings there.

Whether or not these two are trying to work things out or they’re just staying good friends, we’ll probably never know. But either way, they’ve got people talking. And beside fans wanting them to just make up and get back together, we’re greedy, and we want some more music, too.

So whether they’re just friends or something more…..can we get some more music?