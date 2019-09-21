A Lil Positivity: Robert Smith Is Offering To Pay Off The Debt Taken Out By Parents Of Morehouse’s 2019 Graduating Class

Robert Smith Promises To Also Pay Off Student Loan The Debt Of Parents From Morehouse’s 2019 Graduating Class

According to USA Today, Robert Smith is the gift that just keeps on giving. If you recall, the philanthropist surprised the Morehouse College class of 2019 by pledging zero college debt, the Atlanta-based historically black, all-male college released more details of Smith and his family’s donation.

The full total came out to a cool $34 Million to wipe out the students debt, but Smith has taken it a step further. He has now also pledged to pay off the debt of parents that took out loans for their kids to attend the prestigious institution.

“It is our hope that our graduates will use their newfound financial freedom to pursue their career goals, to lead and serve the community, and to remember the spirit of the gift given to them by paying it forward to support the education of future classes of Morehouse Men,” says Morehouse president David Thomas.