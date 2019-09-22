Rick Ross Pulls Up To Talk With Joe Budden About Business Ventures, Revenue Streams, Music & More [Video]

Rick Ross Is The Latest Guest To Stop By Joe Budden’s Pull Up

Joe Budden is really in his hip-hop journalist bag with his Pull Up series, and most recently, he sat down with none other than Rick Ross to talk about everything under the sun.

During the interview, the rappers talk about how many revenue streams you need to be a millionaire, investing in businesses outside of music, the differences in the world of hip-hop today, and so much more. Check out the full interview down below to hear some of the gems dropped by these two throughout their hour-long conversation: