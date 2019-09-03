Turks And Fresh Cake-os? Here’s Why Fans Think Joe Budden’s On Baecation With THIS Bodacious Brown-Skinned Beauty…
Joe Budden celebrated his birthday on the islands over the weekend, but did he bring sand to the beach? Rumors are swirlin’ around the internet that single & Cyn-Santana-free Joe is smashing an IG model named Shadée Monique to smithereens. The rumors first surfaced after Joe hosted a pool party in August and Shadée Monique was present.
The model hails from Houston, Texas but was present for the New Jersey splash event and apparently they looked coupled up to some of the guests.
(Peep her in the 4th photo)
Now, both Joe and Shadée are sharing photos from the white sand beaches of Turks and Caicos at the same time. They’ve kept appearances of each other off of their respected IG accounts but we get the idea.
Here is Joe enjoying Turks. Scroll down to see Shadee.
39. On an island. No shape up. Mogul in making. Visionary. Teacher. Father of 2. On a beach. 3 buttons undone. Whole. Trustworthy. Reliable. Black balled to Black suited. Employable. Employing ppl. High spirited. Serene. At peace, i so appreciate both sides of the spectrum.. they’ve loved and hated me, i’ve lost it all 10 times over, from projects and abandoned buildings to Fortune 500 companies never abandoning a project I’m building, to do it right means contradicting yourself a million times & living 50 lives in one….. Totally unexpected and greater than my greatest imagination…. 21yo Joe could never. Guess that’s Gods point in the first place lol 🙏🏽 thank you. Happy bday to me. 🎈🎈🎈🎈
Interesting! Happy 39th birthday to Joe. We’re sure he had lots of CAKE on his island getaway. Hit the flip for more of Shadee Monique in Turks.
