“Red Table Talk” Returns With The Whole Smith Gang After Will Calls An Emergency Family Meeting… About Being A Pudge Muffin!

Will Smith Calls Together The Family To Discuss Food & Eating Issues

“Red Table Talk” BYKE!

The Daytime Emmy nominated series, Red Table Talk, is back with a new episode! For the first time ever, the entire Smith family is at the Red Table as Will Smith surprises Jada Pinkett Smith by calling an emergency family meeting.

Intimate family secrets are revealed, as Will shares his private struggle with the RTT Community.

Check it out HERE

Upcoming episodes will feature special guests like Chelsea Handler, Alicia Keys and Robyn Crawford, who come to the Red Table to have meaningful conversation around topical and social issues such as family, self-discovery, cultural appropriation, LGBTQ and gender equality, betrayal, addiction and more.

Fans can tune-in to Facebook Watch every Monday for new episodes of Red Table Talk at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

