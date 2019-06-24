The More The Merrier? Jada Pinkett Smith “Red Table Talks” About Her Threesome Experience And Willow Reveals Her Interest In Polyamory [VIDEO]

Willow Brings Throuple On “Red Table Talk”

Well, well, well… You might say that Willow Smith is letting us in on her unconventional side on today’s episode of “Red Table Talk” which was posted on Facebook Watch a few hours ago. In the episode, the women of the Red Table explore alternatives to conventional marriage as they meet a “throuple” – 2 women and a man in a three-way romantic relationship. Plus, Jada and Willow embarrass Gammy by revealing their thoughts about multiple partner scenarios.

Tune into new episodes of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Hit the flip for the episode