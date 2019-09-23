Truth To Power: Activist Greta Thunberg Rips Janky A$$ Politicians New A-hole At #UNGA For Being Weak On Climate Change [Video]

Greta Thunberg Slams Politicians At U.N. Climate Action Summit

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate change activist and she does NOT have time for your bulls#!t.

Thunberg is currently at the United Nations Climate Action Summit and she spit hot bars of fire that were ignited not by pollution and fracking, but by passion and being fed the f**k up.

Press play below to see what she had to say.

Is climate an important issue for you when it comes to who you support in the 2020 election?