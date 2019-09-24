Ended With A Bang: Kamaiyah Arrested For Discharging A Firearm During Movie Screening

Kamaiyah Arrested For Discharging Fire Arm While Screening A Movie

If you’re reading the title thinking WTH? Trust me, we are too.

Rapper Kamaiyah has been laying low since being on the cover of the XXL Freshmen List back in 2017, but now, she’s in some pretty hot water in California. The rapper has been arrested and charged with felony negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to reports from TMZ, the San Fernando Valley police say that no one was a target in the shooting and the firearm being discharged was a total accident–but unfortunately for Kamaiyah, that doesn’t make it legal by any means. Police say that the Oakland native was hanging out at an apartment building in the San Fernando Valley, where she and some friends made their way into the facility’s movie screening room. So not an actual movie theater, but pretty close.

Anyway, on surveillance footage reviewed by management (and later reviewed by law enforcement), a woman authorities believe to be Kamaiyah was seen pulling a handgun from inside her bag before letting a round go in the room. She ended up darting away shortly afterward.

According to law enforcement, it appears that the discharge of the weapon was purely accidental and the gun went off as Kamaiyah was playing with it.

After being booked, the rapper was released on $35,000 bond and went on her way. Her only hope now is that she has a great lawyer who can make this whole headache go away. Luckily, no one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.