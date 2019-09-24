Michelle Williams Snaps On Angry Trolls Confusing Her For The Other Michelle Williams

*whispers* they look nothing alike…

Michelle Williams Claps Back At Angry Trolls

Saved and sanctified Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams is SICK and TIRED of being confused with award-winning actress Michelle Williams who delivered a beautiful message to sexist Hollywood bosses devaluing women of color in the industry.

“When a woman, especially a woman of color … tells you what she needs to do her job, listen to her… so that she can succeed because of her environment and not in spite of it,” Williams said to rousing applause.

Every boss everywhere should watch Michelle Williams’ #Emmys speech. Hear it, live it pic.twitter.com/cg8DXminfo — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 23, 2019

Naturally, this riled up dusty trolls who attacked Michelle Williams–the wrong Michelle Williams.

THAT Michelle Williams is not the Michelle Williams who responded to the outrage with a hilarious video addressing the mix-up (that we’re sure happens ALL THE TIME), congratulated the other Michelle Williams on her Emmy-winning performance and revealed a side of her we rarely see.

So, the folks who are pissed and pressed about Michelle Williams’s (Actress) moving and brilliant #Emmy speech are tagging and aiming their anger at Michelle Williams (Singer), and she is fed up! pic.twitter.com/d7NAQyBndm — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) September 24, 2019

Who knew Michelle Williams was funny??? No, seriously, why are we just discovering this yearsss later?? This would certainly explain why she fit right in with Kelly & Beyonce!