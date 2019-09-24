#LoveAndListings: Michael Blackson Shops For A “Side-Chick Friendly” Property In Too-Hot-For-TV Deleted Scene [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Love & Listings Deleted Scene With Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson is on the hunt for a new house, but not just any house, one that will accommodate his bevy of side-chicks!
Big booty Sarah and slimmy trimmy Samantha take the comedian on a tour around a property that they believe will suit his needs to a T.
Press play below to peep the semi-freaky clip.
Lol this guy is crazy!
