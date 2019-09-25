NBKOTB: Coline Creuzot Feat. Trina ‘Truth Is’ [Audio]

In new black kid on the block news…

Coline Creuzot “Truth Is”

A Houston songstress is releasing a new track. Coline Creuzot whose collaborated with H-Town legends Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil’ KeKe, and Z-Ro has a track with Miami’s Diamond Princess. Creuzot’s released “Truth Is” featuring Trina that tells the story of someone reminding their significant other who they’re dealing with.

The song already peaked at #24 on Billboard (magazine)’s Adult R&B Songs chart and this version with Trina is picking up steam.

Coline previously said that she draws musical inspiration from real-life experiences.

“The subject matter of most of her songs centers around topics such as female empowerment, relationships, love, and heartache. Creuzot told The Houston Press. “I draw off of things that go on in my life (past, present and my hopes for the future), and my outlet is to write and sing about it …You have to figure out how to channel things in a positive way.”

Listen to “Truth Is” below.