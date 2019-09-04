Prayers Up: Trina Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother Vernessa ‘Nessa’ Taylor

Trina’s Mom Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor Dies

Rapper Trina is mourning the loss of her mother. The iconic Miami rapper’s mother Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor died Tuesday from cancer complications, reports TMZ who spoke with Trina’s rep.

Ms. Taylor was heralded as “the rock” that molded Trina and also a pillar in her community in advocating for self-love, confidence, and perseverance. She was just 62-years-old.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother,” the rep tells TMZ. “It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance.” Trina’s team asks for privacy as the family mourns.

We’re sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Trina at this time.