Double Milf Twins: Blac Chyna & Lira Galore Scorch Instagram With Screen-Lickable Photoshoot

Blac Chyna & Lira Galore Melt Instagram

We love us some Blac Chyna and Lira Galore who joined forces to form BaddieTron in a very delicious photoshoot currently melting Instagram.

Why they decided to put their (suckable) feet on our necks, we’ll know soon enough, but, until then, we have these pics to get us through the rest of the week.

Peep Chyna & Lira’s Instagram-sizzling pics (and reactions) on the flip.