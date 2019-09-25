From His Grandfather’s Watch To A Photo Of His Mom: Here’s 10 Things Jharrel Jerome Can’t Live Without [Video]

10 Things Jharrel Jerome Simply Cannot Live Without

Jharrel Jerome’s life changed after his incredible performance in When They See Us–and now that he’s an Emmy winner, it’s only up from here. Despite getting launched into fame so quickly, though, Jerome is still a humble guy who likes the simple things in life.

The actor stopped by GQ to talk about a few of his favorite things, listing the top 10 products he just can’t live without. While most celebs do this series and list jewelry and other material items, Jharrel is a sucker for the sentimental things: he keeps a photo of his mother and his grandfather’s watch on him at all times.

Check out the video down below to see what else the Emmy winner keeps close to his heart: