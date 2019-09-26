Hampton University Welcomes Displaced Bahamas Students With Free Room & Board After Hurricane Dorian

Hampton University Welcomes University Of Bahamas Students

The standard of excellence just did something EXCELLENT. Afer Hampton University promised to offer free enrollment and free room and board to students from The University of Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian, the HBCU made good on its promise.

Hampton President Dr. William R. Harvey welcomed 46 University of Bahamas students this week and gifted them with toiletry bags and a performance from the Hampton University Marching Force marching band.

He also told them that their welcome to the Virginia school is genuine.

“Giving of yourself to another is one of the greatest gifts we can bestow. You are welcomed here not just because of the university president, but because of our staff and our faculty and our students and our band,” said Dr. Harvey according to The Daily Press. “Everybody wanted to give you a royal welcome — and it’s so very genuine.”

Hampton’s generosity has been matched by New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Pastor Jamal Bryant who gave a $150,000 donation and a $100,000 donation from Zachary Scott, a member of HU’s Board of Trustees.

Congrats to the students, welcome to your Home By The Sea!