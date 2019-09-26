No More Drama? Judge Grants Mary J. Blige More Time To Fight $60K Rent Case After No Show At Hearing (Exclusive)

Queen Of Hip Hop Soul Accused Of Trashing SoCal Mansion & Skipping Out On Rent

A judge has granted Mary J. Blige a reprieve in her contentious civil lawsuit over nearly $60,000 in back rent on a luxury West Coast estate.

Last year, Golden Venus LLC sued both Blige and ex-husband Kendu Isaacs for breach of contract, claiming the pair reneged on an agreement to pay rent on a $7.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, but not allegedly before damaging the place and taking off with A/V equipment, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The landlord alleges Blige caused $16,000 in damages to the place, never paid a portion of the rent and that a/v equipment in the home went missing, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Blige and Isaacs were no-shows Wednesday during a hearing on the case, but the lawyer for Golden Venus asked for more time for the “No More Drama” singer to answer the suit before they move for a default ruling, he told us.

Douglas Richardson, lawyer for Golden Venus, told BOSSIP that his client wants Blige to appear in court to find out how she wants to resolve the case before they try to hit her with judgment.

Both sides are now due back in court in November, Richardson said.

Blige and Isaacs, settled their divorce last year, have yet to respond to the case. No lawyer was listed as repping Blige or Isaacs.