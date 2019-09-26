From The A To ‘The Chi’: Kandi Burruss To Recur On Season 3 Of The Showtime Series 

Kandi Burruss And Lala Anthony Join The Cast Of ‘The Chi’

Talk about keeping a coin! Kandi Burruss is never without a gig, and this time around, she taking on the acting world. According to reports, the singer/songwriter will be joining the cast of The Chi for the show’s third season.

“Burruss will play Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (guest star Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself. Season three cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps and Birgundi Baker.” – Deadline

The news comes the same day as the first official trailer for season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta in which Kandi will return, along with Nene Leakes, Kenya Moore, and more of our favorite ladies with peaches. And speaking of The Chi, actress and host Lala Anthony is also set to join the cast with a recurring role in season three. Look like ish is still lit in the Chi.

Catch all the action when the Lena Waithe created series airs in 2020.