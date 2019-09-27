Fair Or Foul? K. Michelle DRAGS Nicole Murphy By Her High Cheekbones For “Thotting” Around & Enabling An “Evil” Man

K. Michelle Drags Nicole Murphy For Filthy Fuqua Kiss

Lela Rochon might be keeping her opinion of Nicole Murphy between her and her circle of friends, but K. Michelle does not give one f*** about sparing the 51-year-old’s feelings!

This week while visiting Atlanta’s V-103’s “The Morning Culture”, Kimberly let Murphy HAVE IT over her alleged Antoine Fuqua affair and what she deems an insincere public apology. After the morning crew played the clip of Murphy sending her remorse on “Wendy Williams “, K Michelle had the following to say:

“Darling. Darling my butt. Whatever. I can’t stand women like that. Nicole Murphy you’re disgusting. You sat on that couch and you laughed. This ain’t no moment, it’s a mess. You wrong for that. You the type of woman that let these men be EVIL. They gotta have some help, and women like you are that type of help. That lady’s at home, married with her kids and you know this. It don’t matter what he told you. MEN LIE, hat’s’ what they do. And you sat up there and embarrassed another Black woman in front of the world who was minding her business. Now you gonna go to a talk show? You should be under a rock hiding, girl. You was still up there lying and you laughing and you do it to a lot of people you have a daughter, ma’am. Imma tell you, if your daughter come up on one of mine, it ain’t gonna be no nice stuff like that. So, raise your daughter cause I’m sure she thoting and bopping too. That’s WRONG!”

K. Michelle comments play around the 2:44 mark, hit play.

Any thoughts on what she said?