Is Lela Rochon Ignoring ‘Regretful’ Antoine Fuqua Kisser Nicole Murphy?

Lela Rochon Fuqua Carries On Unfazed For Social Media

It seems like Lela Rochon wants everyone to know she’s living her best life, unfazed by her relationship drama…while ignoring Nicole Murphy’s public apology.

Nicole Murphy appeared on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week and spoke about her paparazzi smooch with Lela’s husband Antoine Fuqua. During the visit, Murphy offered up a seemingly sincere apology to the married actress for kissing her husband.

Unfortunately, Mrs. Fuqua doesn’t appear to accept it.

Just a day after the public apology, Lela posted a string of images on Instagram, apparently showing Murphy she’s still out here and has REAL friends…very famous friends, including Angela Bassett. Mrs. Fuqua has yet to address the model at all publically and it appears she won’t.

Under one of the photos, Lela wrote: “If these walls could talk.”

Interestingly, just a week ago, Lela posted up with actress Holly Robinson Peete.

On Monday when clips of Nicole Murphy’s apology to Lela circulated, Peete was spotted leaving a “liar” emoji underneath it so we can kinda guess where these two stand when it comes to Murphy feeling remorseful…

We wouldn’t bet on Lela responding to Nicole’s “regret” in public or in private. But, do YOU think she will?