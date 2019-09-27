For Your Viewing Pleasure: Official Trailer For Martin Scorsese’s Epic Netflix Gangster Flick ‘The Irishman’ [Video]

Netflix Releases Official Trailer For ‘The Irishman’

The Irishman has been a LONG time coming. Rumblings about the movie began years ago as word spread about a Martin Scorsese film starring all of your mafia movie favorites. The la familia legeneds. The icons of Italian gangster lore. Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, and many, many others.

Today, after what seems like forever, we get the official trailer for the film and it looks like everything you’d want to see and more.

Press play.

What say you?