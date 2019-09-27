Oui Oui Rih Rih: Rihanna Parties In Paris For Fenty Fashion Week Pop Up

Rihanna Arrives At Fenty Launch Party At Manko Restaurant In Paris

Rihanna is currently KILLING the fashion game, finding success with both her lingerie line Savage X FENTY as well as her luxury label FENTY. The Bajan stunner popped up in Paris (of course!) during fashion week for a FENTY launch party at Manko restaurant looking amazing.

Head to toe black FENTY!

For those of y’all lucky enough to be in France right now, there’s currently a FENTY popup in town until October 12th.

Check out more photos of Rihanna at her party below: