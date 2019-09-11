Slaymani SZN: Normani Dazzles Savage X Fenty Show, Snatches Rihanna’s Good Wig
Normani is having a flawless 2019 that somehow got better when she slayyyed Rihanna‘s star-studded Savage X Fenty show while reminding everyone that she is, indeed, THAT chick.
At this point, there’s not much more we can say about the rising superstar who had Rihanna, Queen of House Fenty stanning in her Instagram comments.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Normani’s Savage X Fenty apperance on the flip.
