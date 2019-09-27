WELP: Tekashi 6ix9ine Isn’t Planning On Going Into Witness Protection After Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine Isn’t Looking To Go Into Witness Protection Program

Even after being caught by the feds and going through such an intensive trial, it looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine still thinks he’s invincible.

The federal trial–where everyone watched in awe as the rapper snitched on any and everyone for 3 days–wrapped up on Thursday as prosecutors and defense attorneys give closing arguments. As we all know, Tekashi pointed fingers and named names of his old gang members even some fellow celebrities, too. But according to reports from TMZ, sources close to the rapper say that he will forgo any participation in witness protection and will instead opt for a life of fame after being released from prison.