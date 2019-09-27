WELP: Tekashi 6ix9ine Isn’t Planning On Going Into Witness Protection After Prison
Even after being caught by the feds and going through such an intensive trial, it looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine still thinks he’s invincible.
The federal trial–where everyone watched in awe as the rapper snitched on any and everyone for 3 days–wrapped up on Thursday as prosecutors and defense attorneys give closing arguments. As we all know, Tekashi pointed fingers and named names of his old gang members even some fellow celebrities, too. But according to reports from TMZ, sources close to the rapper say that he will forgo any participation in witness protection and will instead opt for a life of fame after being released from prison.
Paying for 24/7 bodyguards is definitely gonna rack up a huge bill, but 6ix9ine reportedly still has some cash left from before his arrest and on top of that, he’s planning on his music career taking off again–so in his mind, he’s all set. With that being said, no matter how much money this guy ends up making, security costs for him and some family members who also fear for their lives is going to add up quick.
After facing a minimum sentence of 47 years, Tekashi testified he believes he’ll be out as early as next year for agreeing to fully cooperate with prosecutors.
