Big Snitch Energy: Tekashi69 Is Pointing The Finger At Cardi B AND Jim Jones And Twitter Is Exploding

Tekashi69 Implicates Cardi B And Jim Jones

Tekashi must have plenty of warm tea and honey because he has been singing non-stop for days. He’s already implicated tons of people in his testimonies and now he’s just tossing up shots from half court to see who he can snitch on. Today’s lucky contestants were…Jim Jones and Cardi B?!?!?

That’s right. Tekashi is telling the courtroom that Jim and Cardi B are both Nine Trey Bloods. Jim and Cardi are just sitting at home enjoying themselves and this fool pops up outta nowhere trying to call the people on them.

Twitter, of course, has ALL the jokes about the shenanigans. Peep…

Judge: You’re still looking at 5-10 years

6ix9ine: Y’all know Jim Jones? pic.twitter.com/rpWz9yHXOH — jai (@jaidvn) September 19, 2019

