Big Snitch Energy: Tekashi69 Is Pointing The Finger At Cardi B AND Jim Jones And Twitter Is Exploding
Tekashi69 Implicates Cardi B And Jim Jones
Tekashi must have plenty of warm tea and honey because he has been singing non-stop for days. He’s already implicated tons of people in his testimonies and now he’s just tossing up shots from half court to see who he can snitch on. Today’s lucky contestants were…Jim Jones and Cardi B?!?!?
That’s right. Tekashi is telling the courtroom that Jim and Cardi B are both Nine Trey Bloods. Jim and Cardi are just sitting at home enjoying themselves and this fool pops up outta nowhere trying to call the people on them.
Twitter, of course, has ALL the jokes about the shenanigans. Peep…
“Judge: You’re still looking at 5-10 years
6ix9ine: Y’all know Jim Jones?”
jim jones is 45 years old, and some dude with jujubee colored hair is dropping his name in federal court on some gang s***.
the shame of it all.
Jim Jones hearing 6ix9ine snitching on him too
“Jim Jones when 69 brought his name up in court”
“he said Jim Jones name in federal court AND called him a retired rapper 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”
“Jim Jones in the gym finding out 6ix9ine mentioning his name”
“T*kashi 69 testifying against Cardi B what is this timeline”
“Tekashi: Jim Jones & Cardi B are both members of the Bloods gang!
Cardi B:”
“Cardi B hearing that Tekashi 6ix9ine name dropped her in court”
“Nicki hearing the news that tekashi mentioned Cardi b is apart of the gang”
“Tekashi testifying about Cardi & Jim Jones just cause is so wild but hilarious to me. Them people just sitting at home with their families going about their day lmao.”
“I was empathetic with tekashi wanting to snitch till I found out he snitched on my trap muva cardi so he belong to da streets.”
“6ix9ine: Yes your honor he was apart of the Nine Trey Bloods too
Jim Jones:”
