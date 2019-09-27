The Breakfast Club: Young M.A Talks About Her New Album, Relationships, Directing Adult Films & More [Video]

Young M.A Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk About Her New Album

After making fans wait for what feels like several years, Young M.A has finally dropped her debut album, Herstory In The Making. To promote the project, it’s only right the rapper stop by The Breakfast Club.

Throughout the interview, Young M.A talks about wanting to move on from her huge hit “OOOUUU,” why it took so long for her debut album to drop, the state of rap right now, and why she got into directing some adult films.

Check out the full interview down below to get a play-by-play of what Young M.A has been up to and what we can expect from her now that she’s got new music out.