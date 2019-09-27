WATCH: Kanye Has Sunday Service In Detroit [Live Stream]
- By Bossip Staff
Kanye Sunday Service In Detroit
Kanye is having a very special edition of his Sunday Service RIGHT NOW in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that 6,000 Kanye fans will be on hand for the hip-hop revival at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.
Free tickets were gone in minutes Thursday and Kanye’s expected to have a choir of 3,000 people.
The concert comes amid news that Ye pushed back his “Jesus Is King” album, fans are hoping he’ll debut it during today’s concert.
Visit https://sundayservice.com/to watch LIVE.
