A Lil Positivity: First Transgender Boxer Named As The New Face Of Everlast’s “Be First” Campaign

- By Bossip Staff
Patricio Manuel Named Face Of Everlast’s New Signature Line
According to CNN, the leading brand in boxing, Everlast, has chosen to go against the grain when choosing its next athlete to be the new face of the brand.
Patricio Manuel was selected to represent for its “Be First” campaign. Manuel is also the first transgender boxer to compete professionally.
Before transitioning, Manuel was a USA National Amateur Boxing Champion and was invited to compete in the 2012 Olympics trials until a shoulder injury during Olympic qualifying changed everything, according to Everlast. While Manuel was recovering from injury when he decided to transition from female to male.
He was abandoned by his trainers and gym, and he had to fight the boxing commissions until they recognized regulations on transgender people in the sport, six years later Manuel is ready to prove everybody wrong.
Manuel gave a statement on the monumental partnership:
“I’m incredibly honored to have been selected to tell my story in Everlast’s Be First campaign..Everlast is such a fixture in the sport and to have such an iconic athletic company recognize me as I am — as a professional boxer who is transgender — is a dream come true. I really hope it pushes other companies to think outside the box. This world is so incredibly diverse, we all deserve to have our identities and stories highlighted.”
