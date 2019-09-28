A Lil Positivity: Drake Is Donating All Proceeds From His Rock in Rio Shirt To The Amazon Conservation Team
Drake–along with his official merchandise company TourLife–are donating all proceeds from his Rock in Rio shirt to the Amazon Conservation Team.
TourLife hopped onto instagram to share the news, writing, “Dropping tomorrow at 12PM PST/ 3PM EST on Tourlife.com to support local Amazonian communities on the front lines in the fight against fires and deforestation in the Amazon with all proceeds of the Drake exclusive tee going towards Dr. Mark J. Plotkin’s foundation The Amazon Conservation Team.”
This merch comes as Drake is headlining the Rock in Rio festival, which begins on September 27 and goes on through October 6.
Back in August, fires affecting Brazil’s Amazon rainforest were burning at the highest rate seen since 2013. As it stands now, Brazil has seen 72,843 fires this year alone–over half of which are in the Amazon region alone. These horrifying figures mark an increase of more than 80 percent when compared against stats from the same timeframe in 2018. Pretty terrifying statistics from one year to another.
