Pure Preciousness: Tristan Thompson Shares An Adorable Video Of Him Spending Quality Time With Baby True
- By Bossip Staff
Tristan Thompson Shares Beautiful Video Of Baby True
Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of him spending quality time with his beautiful daughter, True Thompson.
Thomson captioned the video:
This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!
It’s great to see TT in a positive light with his children. His relationship with them as well as his children’s mothers hasn’t always been been the best.
