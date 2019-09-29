Pure Preciousness: Tristan Thompson Shares An Adorable Video Of Him Spending Quality Time With Baby True

Tristan Thompson Shares Beautiful Video Of Baby True

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of him spending quality time with his beautiful daughter, True Thompson.

Thomson captioned the video:

This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!

 

It’s great to see TT in a positive light with his children. His relationship with them as well as his children’s mothers hasn’t always been been the best.

