Jordyn “I Don’t Need Your Situation” Woods Gets Kandid About That Tristan Thompson Kiss, Khloe Kardashian, & Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods Talks Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal For Cosmopolitan UK

Jordyn Woods covers the latest issue of Cosmopolitan UK and talks all about beefing with the Kardashian-Jenner klan. The entrepreneur, model, and reality star says the national cheating scandal really started to affect her.

“Sh*t happens,” Jordyn told Cosmpolitan UK. “And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

She says at one point she became obsessed with people’s reactions to the scandal.

“It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name,” she said. “When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.”

Jordyn also got really candid about the Tristan Thompson kiss, saying she was “in shock” and didn’t know what to do next.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships?” “That didn’t just happen,” was, reportedly, all she could think.

And even though Kylie unfollowed her on Instagram, Jordyn says she hopes they can get past it all one day.

“I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Check out a few of her Cosmopolitan UK photos up top and stay tuned for more from the beauty.