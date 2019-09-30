Old Stomping Ground: Lil Nas X Surprises His Former High School In Atlanta

Watch Lil Nas X Surprise Students At His Old High School

In a preview for the star’s upcoming appearance on CBS This Morning, Lil Nas X returned to his hometown high school in Atlanta. This comes just a few years after he was one of those same students walking the halls with only the aspirations that he would be as big as he is today.

In the clip, the “Old Town Road” singer says, “It feels good being able to walk through the halls and not get in trouble for it.” He also goes into the principal’s office to take selfies with students.

You can catch Lil Nas X’s interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning on Tuesday. Until then, check out the clip down below to see the priceless reactions from fans as the sky-rocketing superstar surprises them between classes.