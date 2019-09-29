Can’t Nobody Tell Me Nothing: Lil Nas X Announces He’s Taking A Break From Music & Cancels Two Performances

Lil Nas X Announces That He’s Taking A Break From Music

Lil Nas X has not stopped working since “Old Town Road” made it’s way to the top of the Billboard charts, so it’s no surprise the record-breaker is in need of some rest and relaxation. The Atlanta native has announced that he’ll be taking a short break from music.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and I’m ready to take a little time off,” the breakthrough artist said on Twitter. “Sorry to everyone attending TwitchCon or the Sandbox Music Festival, I will not be there. I love you guys and will make it up to you some way.” Both of those now-cancelled appearances were scheduled for the end of September, and as of right now, his other future shows are still on the schedule–like on October 17, when he will play with Billy Ray Cyrus in Ontario, Canada.

While to most of us, it seems like Lil Nas X has only been famous for a couple of months–which is true–it’s gotta be overwhelming to go from life as a regularr 20-year-old to having one of the biggest songs in the world. He’s been popping up at every show imaginable to play “Old Town Road” for any and everyone, but the guy definitely deserves a break to sit back and enjoy all the hard work he’s put in instead of just working himself to the ground.

Congrats to Lil Nas X for knowing when it’s time to cool off for a bit, we’ll see you soon!